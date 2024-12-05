Left Menu

Putin Praises Modi's Economic Efforts, Offers Russian Manufacturing in India

During the 15th VTB Investment Forum in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded India's stable economic conditions, praised its 'Make in India' initiative, and proposed setting up Russian manufacturing sites in India. He highlighted Russia's import substitution program and ROSNEFT's significant investment in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:35 IST
Putin Praises Modi's Economic Efforts, Offers Russian Manufacturing in India
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering a conducive atmosphere for small and medium-sized enterprises, offering to bring Russian manufacturing to India. Putin made the remarks at the 15th VTB Investment Forum in Moscow, acknowledging India's economic framework as a model for stable business operations.

He pointed out the emergence of new Russian brands taking the place of Western ones that have left the market, underscoring local successes in consumer goods, IT, and agriculture. Russia exported grains worth USD 66 billion last year, a remarkable shift from the Soviet era of importing grains for USD 35 billion in 1988.

Putin likened Russia's import substitution initiative to India's 'Make in India' program, citing it as instrumental in promoting indigenous manufacturing. He highlighted that investments, such as Rosneft's USD 20 billion in India, signify the profitability of such ventures, advocating for greater BRICS collaboration to bolster SMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024