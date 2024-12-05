Emerging Market Currencies Surge Amid Anticipated Fed Rate Cut

Emerging market currencies experienced a notable uplift on Thursday as the U.S. dollar softened on growing anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Leading the charge was the Russian rouble, which appreciated by 1.4%, marking its highest level in over a week.

This surge followed Russia's move to issue replacement bonds after being unable to service 13 sovereign Eurobonds due to Western sanctions. In addition, VTB, the country's second-largest lender, invested 340 billion roubles in government treasury bonds.

In other market movements, the South Korean won dropped 0.3% amid political concerns, while China's sanctions against U.S. firms influenced its markets. Concurrently, South Africa's rand and other currencies from emerging nations reflected mixed gains and stability in response to their central banks' policy updates.

