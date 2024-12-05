Stocks Hold Steady Amid Highs and Cryptocurrencies Surge Beyond $100,000
U.S. stock index futures showed little movement following the previous session's record highs in major indexes. Key economic data and commentary from Federal Reserve officials impacted market sentiment, with traders betting on a potential rate cut. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency-related stocks soared as Bitcoin exceeded $100,000.
U.S. stock index futures remained largely unchanged Thursday, as markets took a breather after Wednesday's all-time highs across major indexes.
The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow closed at record levels following strong earnings reports from technology giants like Salesforce and Marvell Technology. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted the economy's unexpected strength, hinting at a more gradual pace for lowering interest rates.
Cryptocurrency-related stocks made significant gains after Bitcoin surpassed the $100,000 milestone for the first time. However, some corporations faced setbacks; SentinelOne shares fell after missing profit forecasts, and Synopsys projected lower revenue due to decreasing sales in China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
