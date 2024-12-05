Stocks Hold Steady Amid Highs and Cryptocurrencies Surge Beyond $100,000

U.S. stock index futures remained largely unchanged Thursday, as markets took a breather after Wednesday's all-time highs across major indexes.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow closed at record levels following strong earnings reports from technology giants like Salesforce and Marvell Technology. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted the economy's unexpected strength, hinting at a more gradual pace for lowering interest rates.

Cryptocurrency-related stocks made significant gains after Bitcoin surpassed the $100,000 milestone for the first time. However, some corporations faced setbacks; SentinelOne shares fell after missing profit forecasts, and Synopsys projected lower revenue due to decreasing sales in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)