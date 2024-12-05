Hosiery Boom: Rural Demand & Exports Fuel Growth in India

In a positive turn for the Indian hosiery industry, manufacturers are poised to see a 10-12% hike in revenue this financial year, fueled by a resurgence in rural demand and an uptick in exports, according to a report released on Thursday.

Crisil Ratings indicates that operating margins will likely improve 150-200 basis points, backed by stabilizing input costs and enhanced capacity utilization.

Factors such as a robust monsoon, increased agricultural output, and government spending on rural infrastructure will buoy rural demand, while export growth to the Middle East and North Africa, combined with a thriving modern trade sector, will boost urban sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)