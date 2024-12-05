Left Menu

Hosiery Boom: Rural Demand & Exports Fuel Growth in India

Indian hosiery manufacturers are set for a 10-12% revenue increase this fiscal year, driven by a surge in rural demand and exports. Improved operating margins, due to stable input costs and increased capacity utilization, will enhance cash accruals and liquidity, with modest capital requirements maintaining financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:22 IST
Hosiery Boom: Rural Demand & Exports Fuel Growth in India
  • Country:
  • India

In a positive turn for the Indian hosiery industry, manufacturers are poised to see a 10-12% hike in revenue this financial year, fueled by a resurgence in rural demand and an uptick in exports, according to a report released on Thursday.

Crisil Ratings indicates that operating margins will likely improve 150-200 basis points, backed by stabilizing input costs and enhanced capacity utilization.

Factors such as a robust monsoon, increased agricultural output, and government spending on rural infrastructure will buoy rural demand, while export growth to the Middle East and North Africa, combined with a thriving modern trade sector, will boost urban sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024