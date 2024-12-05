Star Power and Political Prowess: Fadnavis Sworn in as Maharashtra CM

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, was among the distinguished attendees at the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai on Thursday. Joining him were his son, Anant Ambani, and daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, as part of the high-profile crowd witnessing Fadnavis take the oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

The ceremony, officiated by Governor CP Radhakrishnan, was attended by notable figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The occasion also drew chief ministers from various states like Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh and chief ministers of other major states. Celebrated personalities such as cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Madhuri Dixit added glitter to the event.

Fadnavis, born in 1970 in Nagpur, has an impressive academic background with a law degree, and postgraduates in business management and project management. Beginning his political journey in 1992 as a councillor, he has held five consecutive terms as an MLA. Previously serving as Maharashtra's Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019, Fadnavis is renowned for initiating projects like Mumbai Next and the Samruddhi Expressway. His brief five-day tenure as CM during the political upheaval of 2019 marked a significant period until the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's recent overwhelming victory in the 2024 Assembly Elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)