BJP Leader Criticizes Congress Over Protest Against VB-G RAM G Bill
Aditya Sahu, Jharkhand BJP executive president, has criticized the Congress for protesting the VB-G RAM G bill, terming it as frustration. He highlighted the scheme's alignment with Mahatma Gandhi's vision and accused Congress of being anti-development. Sahu also announced commemorative events for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's centenary.
In a recent statement, Jharkhand BJP executive president and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu lambasted the Congress for opposing the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) bill, describing their protest as a manifestation of frustration.
According to Sahu, the scheme aims to align with Mahatma Gandhi's values and seeks to establish a vision of a developed India by 2047, in line with BJP's national aspirations. While addressing an organizational meeting in Ranchi, he accused the Congress of being anti-progress and favoring infiltrators over the Indian populace.
Sahu also announced plans to celebrate Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary with district-level events, including photo exhibitions, poetry conferences, and rangoli competitions. Amidst these celebrations, he criticized the JMM-led Jharkhand government for renaming clinics previously named after Vajpayee.
