Left Menu

BJP Leader Criticizes Congress Over Protest Against VB-G RAM G Bill

Aditya Sahu, Jharkhand BJP executive president, has criticized the Congress for protesting the VB-G RAM G bill, terming it as frustration. He highlighted the scheme's alignment with Mahatma Gandhi's vision and accused Congress of being anti-development. Sahu also announced commemorative events for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's centenary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-12-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 23:11 IST
BJP Leader Criticizes Congress Over Protest Against VB-G RAM G Bill
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Jharkhand BJP executive president and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu lambasted the Congress for opposing the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) bill, describing their protest as a manifestation of frustration.

According to Sahu, the scheme aims to align with Mahatma Gandhi's values and seeks to establish a vision of a developed India by 2047, in line with BJP's national aspirations. While addressing an organizational meeting in Ranchi, he accused the Congress of being anti-progress and favoring infiltrators over the Indian populace.

Sahu also announced plans to celebrate Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary with district-level events, including photo exhibitions, poetry conferences, and rangoli competitions. Amidst these celebrations, he criticized the JMM-led Jharkhand government for renaming clinics previously named after Vajpayee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025