PMI Electro Mobility Fuels Mumbai's Green Commute with 250 E-Buses

PMI Electro Mobility has announced its agreement to supply 250 air-conditioned electric buses to Mumbai's BEST, improving connectivity and reducing emissions. The delivery, part of a Gross Cost Contract model, highlights India's push towards net zero by 2070, following successful implementations in other cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:45 IST
PMI Electro Mobility Fuels Mumbai's Green Commute with 250 E-Buses
  • Country:
  • India

PMI Electro Mobility has struck a landmark deal with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) to supply 250 single-decker air-conditioned electric buses. The company announced that deliveries would be completed in various phases by the second quarter of FY26.

These state-of-the-art 12-meter e-buses will enhance public transportation across Mumbai and its suburbs, adhering to the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model. Under this framework, private operators handle daily operations, while public authorities manage fare collection, service planning, and oversight.

This initiative highlights Mumbai as another major city in Maharashtra adopting e-buses, following Nagpur's successful model. With over 1,700 electric buses now operating in 31 cities across India, PMI's move supports both technological innovation and environmental sustainability, aligning with India's net zero goals by 2070.

(With inputs from agencies.)

