India's Balanced Strategy: Navigating Trade Ties with China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar cautions Indian businesses against excessive reliance on China's supply chain while encouraging careful evaluations of trade relations. Mentioning the prolonged border standoff, he emphasizes balanced strategies and highlights concerns over disruptions in shipping lanes due to tensions in West Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian businesses must adopt a 'balanced' course in their dealings with China to safeguard national interests, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during an event at ASSOCHAM.

While acknowledging China's substantial role in global manufacturing, Jaishankar advised careful consideration in trade commitments to avoid over-dependence.

He also drew attention to the economic impact of disruptions in the Red Sea shipping lanes due to West Asian tensions, urging for restraint and negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

