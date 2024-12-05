India's Balanced Strategy: Navigating Trade Ties with China

Indian businesses must adopt a 'balanced' course in their dealings with China to safeguard national interests, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during an event at ASSOCHAM.

While acknowledging China's substantial role in global manufacturing, Jaishankar advised careful consideration in trade commitments to avoid over-dependence.

He also drew attention to the economic impact of disruptions in the Red Sea shipping lanes due to West Asian tensions, urging for restraint and negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)