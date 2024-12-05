Left Menu

Russian Railways Slashes Spending Amid Economic Pressure

Russian Railways plans to cut its spending by 40% in the coming year due to high interest rates, impacting both the company and its supply chain. The company's investment for 2024 stands at 1.275 trillion roubles, amid efforts to bolster infrastructure and boost fossil fuel exports to Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:07 IST
Russian Railways Slashes Spending Amid Economic Pressure

Russian Railways, an integral part of Russia's industrial framework, is planning a significant reduction in its budget for next year, slashing it by approximately 40% from 2024 levels. This comes as the firm grapples with the challenges posed by Russia's elevated interest rates, as reported by Interfax following statements from Tatiana Orlova, the company's finance chief.

The economic strain is evident in the company's projected interest payments, which could soar to $7 billion in the coming year, marking an increase of about $4 billion. Such financial pressures have prompted Russian Railways to reassess its spending strategy, a move expected to reverberate through its extensive network of suppliers.

The 2024 investment agenda for Russian Railways is set at 1.275 trillion roubles ($12.50 billion), focusing on asset acquisition and infrastructure enhancements. This includes the expansion of pivotal railroads like the BAM and Trans-Siberian lines, critical to Moscow's objective of increasing fossil fuel exports to Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024