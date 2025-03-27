Left Menu

Bilaspur Police Crackdown: Seven Arrested in Former MLA Bamber Thakur Shooting Case

Bilaspur police have arrested two more suspects involved in the firing incident targeting former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur. This brings the total number of arrests to seven, including two shooters. The investigation of the March 14 attack is progressing swiftly, with several suspects currently held in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:23 IST
Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bilaspur police successfully apprehended two additional suspects linked to the attack on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur, officials announced Thursday. Identified as Saurabh and Fandeh, the arrests follow an intensified investigation into the shooting incident that took place in March.

According to Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal, a total of seven individuals have now been detained, encompassing two key shooters. Dhawal reaffirmed the authorities' commitment to unravelling the entire network involved in the conspiracy as efforts continue to track remaining suspects.

Thakur and his Personal Security Officer were injured during the March 14 assault at Thakur's wife's government residence. The case has seen several arrests, including the second shooter and other accomplices earlier in March, now in judicial custody while further suspects are summoned for investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

