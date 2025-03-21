UAE Commits $1.4 Trillion to U.S. Economy in 10-Year Investment Plan
The United Arab Emirates announced a $1.4 trillion commitment to invest in the U.S. over 10 years, focusing on AI, semiconductors, energy, and manufacturing. This decision, following meetings with President Trump, includes major initiatives in energy infrastructure and natural gas exports.
The United Arab Emirates has launched a monumental $1.4 trillion investment framework into the United States over the next decade, aimed at bolstering its presence in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and American manufacturing sectors. This announcement came after high-profile meetings between UAE officials and President Donald Trump.
The framework includes UAE investment fund ADQ partnering with U.S. firm Energy Capital Partners to roll out a $25 billion initiative focused on energy infrastructure and data centers across America. Additionally, XRG, part of UAE's ADNOC, has pledged to support U.S. natural gas production and exports with investments in Texas-based NextDecade's LNG export facility.
These partnerships, the UAE official stated, signal a comprehensive approach to investing substantially in U.S. assets spanning gas, chemicals, energy infrastructure, and low-carbon solutions, thereby deepening bilateral economic ties.
