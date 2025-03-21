Left Menu

UAE Commits $1.4 Trillion to U.S. Economy in 10-Year Investment Plan

The United Arab Emirates announced a $1.4 trillion commitment to invest in the U.S. over 10 years, focusing on AI, semiconductors, energy, and manufacturing. This decision, following meetings with President Trump, includes major initiatives in energy infrastructure and natural gas exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:58 IST
UAE Commits $1.4 Trillion to U.S. Economy in 10-Year Investment Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates has launched a monumental $1.4 trillion investment framework into the United States over the next decade, aimed at bolstering its presence in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and American manufacturing sectors. This announcement came after high-profile meetings between UAE officials and President Donald Trump.

The framework includes UAE investment fund ADQ partnering with U.S. firm Energy Capital Partners to roll out a $25 billion initiative focused on energy infrastructure and data centers across America. Additionally, XRG, part of UAE's ADNOC, has pledged to support U.S. natural gas production and exports with investments in Texas-based NextDecade's LNG export facility.

These partnerships, the UAE official stated, signal a comprehensive approach to investing substantially in U.S. assets spanning gas, chemicals, energy infrastructure, and low-carbon solutions, thereby deepening bilateral economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025