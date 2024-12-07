Mahindra's Electric Car Rebrand Amid IndiGo's Trademark Battle

India's Mahindra and Mahindra announced on Saturday their decision to rename its newest electric car following a legal challenge from India's leading airline, IndiGo. The airline sued the automaker for trademark infringement over the use of its signature call sign '6E'.

While trademark disputes are not uncommon in India, it's rare for such battles to occur between large publicly traded companies. Mahindra plans to rename the vehicle to 'BE 6', while simultaneously challenging the lawsuit in court, describing the claim as baseless.

IndiGo, which commands a 60% share in India's aviation market, has prominently used '6E' in various brand elements, including its co-branded credit cards and in-flight magazine.

