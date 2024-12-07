Left Menu

Mahindra's Electric Car Rebrand Amid IndiGo's Trademark Battle

Mahindra and Mahindra have decided to rename their new electric car due to a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by IndiGo over the use of its call sign '6E'. Despite the legal action, Mahindra disputes the validity of the claim but plans to honor the ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:06 IST
Mahindra's Electric Car Rebrand Amid IndiGo's Trademark Battle

India's Mahindra and Mahindra announced on Saturday their decision to rename its newest electric car following a legal challenge from India's leading airline, IndiGo. The airline sued the automaker for trademark infringement over the use of its signature call sign '6E'.

While trademark disputes are not uncommon in India, it's rare for such battles to occur between large publicly traded companies. Mahindra plans to rename the vehicle to 'BE 6', while simultaneously challenging the lawsuit in court, describing the claim as baseless.

IndiGo, which commands a 60% share in India's aviation market, has prominently used '6E' in various brand elements, including its co-branded credit cards and in-flight magazine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024