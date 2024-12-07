Uttarakhand's Green Cess Initiative Targets Out-of-State Vehicles
The Uttarakhand government plans to introduce a green cess on out-of-state vehicles. Charges will range from Rs 20 to Rs 80 based on vehicle type. The system, targeting implementation by December, will use automatic cameras to deduct fees from the FASTag wallets of non-exempt vehicles.
In an effort to safeguard its pristine environment, the Uttarakhand government is set to introduce a green cess on vehicles from outside the state, an official announced on Saturday.
The cess, ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 80, will apply to both commercial and private vehicles. However, two-wheelers, electric, CNG vehicles, vehicles registered in Uttarakhand, and those used for essential services like ambulances and fire brigades will be exempt.
Sanat Kumar Singh, Joint Commissioner (Transport), revealed that the tendering process for the cess system is underway, with a target to operationalize by the end of December. The system will automatically use cameras for number plate recognition, deducting charges directly from vehicle owners' FASTag wallets. Different rates will apply for vehicles with options for extended validity passes.
