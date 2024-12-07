Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Green Cess Initiative Targets Out-of-State Vehicles

The Uttarakhand government plans to introduce a green cess on out-of-state vehicles. Charges will range from Rs 20 to Rs 80 based on vehicle type. The system, targeting implementation by December, will use automatic cameras to deduct fees from the FASTag wallets of non-exempt vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:52 IST
Uttarakhand's Green Cess Initiative Targets Out-of-State Vehicles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to safeguard its pristine environment, the Uttarakhand government is set to introduce a green cess on vehicles from outside the state, an official announced on Saturday.

The cess, ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 80, will apply to both commercial and private vehicles. However, two-wheelers, electric, CNG vehicles, vehicles registered in Uttarakhand, and those used for essential services like ambulances and fire brigades will be exempt.

Sanat Kumar Singh, Joint Commissioner (Transport), revealed that the tendering process for the cess system is underway, with a target to operationalize by the end of December. The system will automatically use cameras for number plate recognition, deducting charges directly from vehicle owners' FASTag wallets. Different rates will apply for vehicles with options for extended validity passes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024