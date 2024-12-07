Left Menu

Kolkata's Metro Orange Line: A New Connectivity Era

The Kolkata Metro's General Manager, P Uday Kumar Reddy, inspected the progressing Chingrighata-Sector 5 section of the Orange Line. Scheduled for mid-2025 completion, this key infrastructure project will connect Sector 5's IT hub with the city's southern parts, aiming to ease traffic and boost commuter convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:24 IST
  • India

In a decisive step towards enhancing Kolkata's urban connectivity, Metro's General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy inspected the Chingrighata-Sector 5 Orange Line section, nearing completion.

Slated for mid-2025, this segment will link the IT nerve center of Sector 5 to the city's southern regions, promising to alleviate congestion on major city thoroughfares.

During his detailed inspection, Reddy, alongside senior officials, meticulously reviewed the infrastructure, including platforms, emergency staircases, and commuter amenities, underscoring the project's commitment to enhancing passenger experience and urban transport efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

