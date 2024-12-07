Kolkata's Metro Orange Line: A New Connectivity Era

In a decisive step towards enhancing Kolkata's urban connectivity, Metro's General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy inspected the Chingrighata-Sector 5 Orange Line section, nearing completion.

Slated for mid-2025, this segment will link the IT nerve center of Sector 5 to the city's southern regions, promising to alleviate congestion on major city thoroughfares.

During his detailed inspection, Reddy, alongside senior officials, meticulously reviewed the infrastructure, including platforms, emergency staircases, and commuter amenities, underscoring the project's commitment to enhancing passenger experience and urban transport efficiency.

