Supreme Court Intervenes to Halt Deforestation in Telangana IT Hub

The Supreme Court of India has issued a stern directive to the Wildlife Warden of Telangana to safeguard wildlife in the Kancha Gachibowli area, following large-scale deforestation across 100 acres of land. The court, led by Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih, emphasized that not even a single tree should be felled.

The bench strongly cautioned Telangana officials, suggesting that any attempt to justify the deforestation might result in officers being confined to a 'temporary prison' at the site. Justice Gavai advised Telangana's legal representative, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, to devise a comprehensive plan for forest restoration instead of justifying tree felling.

The matter has gained attention due to the site's location in Hyderabad's IT hub, drawing public concern over environmental impact. While some suggest the land should be transferred to the University of Hyderabad, student protests highlight the tension between development and ecological conservation.

