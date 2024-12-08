Foundation Laid for Rail Lines to Boost Odisha's Connectivity

In a significant move to bolster connectivity, President Droupadi Murmu laid the ground for three new rail lines in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday. The development aims to enhance links to the renowned Simlipal forest reserve and invigorate the region's economy.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, present at the ceremony, emphasized the significance of Simlipal, a UNESCO World Network Biosphere Reserve deemed one of the world's top travel destinations by Time Magazine. He noted that the new rail lines would facilitate easier tourist access to the site alongside various cultural and heritage landmarks.

The initiative, featuring an investment of Rs 73,000 crore with Rs 20,000 crore already sanctioned, is expected to stimulate business opportunities, boost freight movement, and accelerate development in the mineral-rich and backward areas of Odisha, benefiting districts like Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar, as well as Jharkhand's East Singhbum.

