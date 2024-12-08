Modi's Dual State Visit: Boosting Investment & Empowering Women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a crucial visit to Rajasthan and Haryana, aimed at boosting investment and empowering women. In Rajasthan, Modi will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, a key event to attract global investors and drive economic growth in the region.

The summit, themed 'Replete, Responsible, Ready,' will feature 12 sectoral sessions focusing on sustainable practices, agri-business innovations, and women's startups. Attendees include representatives from 32 countries, ensuring a vibrant exchange of ideas and opportunities for collaboration.

In Haryana, Modi will launch the LIC's Bima Sakhi Yojana, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering women aged 18-70 with insurance literacy and employment opportunities. The initiative underscores Modi's commitment to women empowerment and financial inclusion, providing specialized training and future employment prospects.

