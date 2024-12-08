Modi's Dual State Visit: Boosting Investment & Empowering Women

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan and Haryana, inaugurating the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit and launching LIC's Bima Sakhi Yojana. These initiatives aim to attract global investments and promote women's empowerment. The investment summit will feature international participation, while the Bima Sakhi Yojana focuses on financial literacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a crucial visit to Rajasthan and Haryana, aimed at boosting investment and empowering women. In Rajasthan, Modi will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, a key event to attract global investors and drive economic growth in the region.

The summit, themed 'Replete, Responsible, Ready,' will feature 12 sectoral sessions focusing on sustainable practices, agri-business innovations, and women's startups. Attendees include representatives from 32 countries, ensuring a vibrant exchange of ideas and opportunities for collaboration.

In Haryana, Modi will launch the LIC's Bima Sakhi Yojana, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering women aged 18-70 with insurance literacy and employment opportunities. The initiative underscores Modi's commitment to women empowerment and financial inclusion, providing specialized training and future employment prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

