Controversy Over Shaktipeeth Expressway: Farmers vs. Maharashtra Government

Farmer leader Raju Shetti criticized the Maharashtra government for inflated land acquisition costs and inadequate compensation for farmers in the Shaktipeeth Expressway project. Estimated at Rs 86,000 crore, Shetti claimed the expense far exceeds norms and insists farmers deserve a share of toll revenues.

Controversy Over Shaktipeeth Expressway: Farmers vs. Maharashtra Government
Maharashtra's proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway is under scrutiny as farmer leader Raju Shetti has accused the government of inflating land acquisition costs and offering poor compensation to the farming community. Shetti alleges that these practices exploit farmers for profit.

The expressway, which will span 802 km and cost approximately Rs 86,000 crore, aims to connect key regions and boost religious tourism in Maharashtra. However, Shetti claims that the compensation offered to farmers is only 40% of what was given for the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway.

Shetti also criticized the toll model, questioning why farmers aren't given a share in the revenues. Despite the controversy, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reaffirmed the project's importance, emphasizing its role in promoting religious tourism.

