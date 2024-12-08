Controversy Over Shaktipeeth Expressway: Farmers vs. Maharashtra Government

Maharashtra's proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway is under scrutiny as farmer leader Raju Shetti has accused the government of inflating land acquisition costs and offering poor compensation to the farming community. Shetti alleges that these practices exploit farmers for profit.

The expressway, which will span 802 km and cost approximately Rs 86,000 crore, aims to connect key regions and boost religious tourism in Maharashtra. However, Shetti claims that the compensation offered to farmers is only 40% of what was given for the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway.

Shetti also criticized the toll model, questioning why farmers aren't given a share in the revenues. Despite the controversy, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reaffirmed the project's importance, emphasizing its role in promoting religious tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)