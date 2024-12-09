Global Markets Brace for Central Bank Decisions Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Global markets are focused on upcoming central bank meetings, with expectations for rate cuts amid geopolitical tensions in regions like South Korea and Syria. U.S. inflation data is anticipated to support further policy easing, while tech stocks have seen strong gains.
Global markets faced a jittery start to the week, particularly in South Korea, as investors braced themselves for a series of central bank meetings. These meetings are expected to result in lower borrowing costs, a move heavily anticipated to aid economic growth amid prevailing geopolitical tensions.
Chinese consumer prices dropped a surprising 0.6% in November, a stark indication of the need for more robust policy interventions. Meanwhile, political unrest in France, South Korea, and Syria has added layers of complexity to regional stability, influencing market sentiments.
The week is crucial for global monetary policies, with a significant focus on the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting. Economists predict a rate cut, supported by recent U.S. payroll data. Additionally, European and Swiss central banks are leaning towards rate reductions to bolster flagging economies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Memorial Ceremony at Sado Island Gold Mines Amid South Korea Boycott
Gold Surges Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Uncertainties
South Korea and Malaysia Forge Critical Minerals and Defense Pact
IAEA Team Highlights Strengths for Improvement in South Korea’s Nuclear Safety Regulatory Framework
South Korea's Memorial for WWII Labourers Highlights Lingering Historical Tensions