Global Markets Brace for Central Bank Decisions Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Global markets faced a jittery start to the week, particularly in South Korea, as investors braced themselves for a series of central bank meetings. These meetings are expected to result in lower borrowing costs, a move heavily anticipated to aid economic growth amid prevailing geopolitical tensions.

Chinese consumer prices dropped a surprising 0.6% in November, a stark indication of the need for more robust policy interventions. Meanwhile, political unrest in France, South Korea, and Syria has added layers of complexity to regional stability, influencing market sentiments.

The week is crucial for global monetary policies, with a significant focus on the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting. Economists predict a rate cut, supported by recent U.S. payroll data. Additionally, European and Swiss central banks are leaning towards rate reductions to bolster flagging economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)