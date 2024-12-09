German Bond Yields Slip Amid Shifts in Investor Focus

Bond yields in Germany decreased on Monday following a significant uptick last week, as investor focus realigned towards upcoming U.S. economic reports and a European Central Bank meeting scheduled this week.

The recent dip in euro area borrowing costs comes amid gloomy economic forecasts and a drop in market inflation expectations below the 2% benchmark. Germany's 10-year yield, serving as the euro area's standard, decreased by 2.5 basis points to 2.09%, reversing a 6 basis points rise observed last week.

In the bond market landscape, shifts in investor sentiment were apparent, with markets anticipating a 25 basis points rate cut by next week and adjusting expectations around political developments in France, following the fall of Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government.

