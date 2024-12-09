EIB Provides €60M for Infrastructure Recovery in Ukraine, Enhancing Transport and Public Services

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is stepping up its support for Ukraine’s recovery with a €60 million investment aimed at rebuilding critical infrastructure. This financing is part of the Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package, a joint initiative developed with the European Commission, underscoring the EU’s steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s recovery and resilience amid the ongoing conflict. The funding will focus on reconstructing a vital section of the M01 highway and renewing urban public transport systems in Kyiv, Odesa, and Sumy, ensuring better mobility, safety, and efficiency for the country’s residents and businesses.

A major portion of the funding, €43.48 million, will go towards the reconstruction of the M01 Kyiv-Chernihiv-Novi Yarylovychi road. This road, which connects Kyiv to the north and facilitates both domestic travel and international trade, suffered significant damage at the start of the war when it was used by advancing military forces. As part of the European Roads Ukraine II project, led by the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development, the funding will restore the road to its pre-war state and improve its safety and efficiency. Rehabilitating this crucial segment of Ukraine's transport network is expected to enhance regional connectivity and trade opportunities, supporting economic recovery.

Renewal of Urban Public Transport

Another €17.25 million will be dedicated to renewing urban public transport in Kyiv, Odesa, and Sumy. The funding will support the acquisition of new buses, trolleybuses, and trams, along with necessary spare parts and maintenance equipment. This investment is part of the broader Ukraine Urban Public Transport Project, which aims to bring Ukraine’s public transport systems up to EU standards, ensuring safe, efficient, and sustainable urban mobility. New buses will be added to Kyiv’s fleet, while Odesa will receive locally-built tramcars, and Sumy will benefit from an upgraded trolleybus system. The improvements will make daily commuting easier for citizens and ensure the reliability of public transport systems in key cities.

EIB’s Ongoing Commitment to Ukraine’s Recovery

Teresa Czerwińska, EIB Vice-President, expressed the Bank’s dedication to Ukraine’s recovery, stating: “The European Investment Bank remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine. With over €60 million in EU-backed funding, we are addressing urgent infrastructure needs, from reconstructing the M01 highway to renewing urban transport in cities like Kyiv, Odesa, and Sumy. These investments will restore vital transport links, enhance mobility, and improve safety and economic connectivity, all while helping the daily lives of Ukrainians. Working alongside our Ukrainian partners and the European Commission, we are committed to laying the foundations for a stronger, more resilient Ukraine.”

EU’s Continued Support for Ukraine’s Recovery

Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, further emphasized the importance of the funding, saying: “This €60 million in EU-guaranteed EIB loans is a critical step in restoring transport infrastructure affected by the war. It will have a direct impact on the daily lives of Ukrainians, improving mobility within the country and enhancing trade with international partners. This transaction reflects the EU’s continued dedication to standing by Ukraine as it rebuilds and recovers.”

Looking Ahead

This strategic investment in infrastructure recovery is a crucial part of the broader EU and EIB effort to support Ukraine’s reconstruction and long-term development. With this financial support, Ukraine is taking a significant step towards revitalizing its transport infrastructure, improving economic connectivity, and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens. As the conflict continues, the EU remains firmly committed to supporting Ukraine’s journey toward recovery and resilience.