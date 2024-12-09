Left Menu

Global Markets React to Geopolitical Turmoil and Economic Trends

Asian markets presented mixed results as geopolitical tensions and economic developments influenced investor sentiment. Oil prices surged following political upheaval in Syria, while Chinese shares benefited from potential economic stimulus. The U.S. market showed resilience amid job market improvements, impacting expectations for Federal Reserve rate adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:10 IST
Global Markets React to Geopolitical Turmoil and Economic Trends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Asian markets showed mixed outcomes on Monday, with South Korea's benchmark decreasing by nearly 3% while Hong Kong's index rose about 3%, following record-setting performances in U.S. stocks last week.

Oil prices saw an increase in response to the ousting of Syrian leader Bashar Assad, stirring uncertainty in the Middle East. U.S. benchmark crude rose $1.01 to $68.20 per barrel, while Brent crude climbed $1.35 to $72.08 per barrel.

As geopolitical tensions persisted, South Korea's Kospi fell 2.8% amid reports of a possible travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol. Meanwhile, China's expectations for economic stimulus provided support, and the U.S. markets remained buoyant with the S&P 500 reaching another all-time high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024