Global Markets React to Geopolitical Turmoil and Economic Trends

Asian markets showed mixed outcomes on Monday, with South Korea's benchmark decreasing by nearly 3% while Hong Kong's index rose about 3%, following record-setting performances in U.S. stocks last week.

Oil prices saw an increase in response to the ousting of Syrian leader Bashar Assad, stirring uncertainty in the Middle East. U.S. benchmark crude rose $1.01 to $68.20 per barrel, while Brent crude climbed $1.35 to $72.08 per barrel.

As geopolitical tensions persisted, South Korea's Kospi fell 2.8% amid reports of a possible travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol. Meanwhile, China's expectations for economic stimulus provided support, and the U.S. markets remained buoyant with the S&P 500 reaching another all-time high.

