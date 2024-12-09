Rising Rajasthan: Paving the Path to Prominence

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Monday that the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit is set to position the state as a leading contender in the country. The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, kick-started at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center in Sitapura.

Chief Minister Sharma emphasized that his administration, nearing its one-year anniversary, is committed to delivering on the promises made in its election manifesto. He expressed confidence that the state will continue to uncover new opportunities across various sectors, bolstered by the influx of investors attending the summit.

Describing the summit as a significant milestone, Sharma highlighted the collaborative efforts of his government with stakeholders to transform Rajasthan into a frontrunner among Indian states. The three-day event aims to attract substantial investments, fostering growth and development across the region.

