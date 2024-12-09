Vedanta's Bold Investment in Rajasthan: A New Era of Growth

The Vedanta Group has announced a significant investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in Rajasthan over the next two to three years, aiming to bolster the production capacity of its companies within the state. This move is expected to create 1 lakh new jobs, according to a senior official of the conglomerate.

In an interview with PTI, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal disclosed the company's expansion plans, which include doubling Hindustan Zinc's current production from 1 million tonnes to 2 million tonnes. The company also aims to double its silver production from 800 kilograms to 1.6 tonnes.

Furthermore, Agarwal revealed that all group companies will transition to renewable energy sources, a change in line with their goal to produce 3 lakh barrels of oil and gas. This ambitious strategy will necessitate an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore. In addition to these plans, an industrial park will be established to support entrepreneurs by providing raw materials and reliable power supply.

