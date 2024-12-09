Vedanta's Bold Investment in Rajasthan: A New Era of Growth
Vedanta Group will invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Rajasthan to increase production capacity, creating 1 lakh jobs. Chairman Anil Agarwal announced plans to double zinc and silver production, shift to renewable energy, and boost tax contributions. An industrial park will support entrepreneurs with raw materials and power supply.
The Vedanta Group has announced a significant investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in Rajasthan over the next two to three years, aiming to bolster the production capacity of its companies within the state. This move is expected to create 1 lakh new jobs, according to a senior official of the conglomerate.
In an interview with PTI, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal disclosed the company's expansion plans, which include doubling Hindustan Zinc's current production from 1 million tonnes to 2 million tonnes. The company also aims to double its silver production from 800 kilograms to 1.6 tonnes.
Furthermore, Agarwal revealed that all group companies will transition to renewable energy sources, a change in line with their goal to produce 3 lakh barrels of oil and gas. This ambitious strategy will necessitate an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore. In addition to these plans, an industrial park will be established to support entrepreneurs by providing raw materials and reliable power supply.
