Left Menu

Vedanta's Bold Investment in Rajasthan: A New Era of Growth

Vedanta Group will invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Rajasthan to increase production capacity, creating 1 lakh jobs. Chairman Anil Agarwal announced plans to double zinc and silver production, shift to renewable energy, and boost tax contributions. An industrial park will support entrepreneurs with raw materials and power supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:28 IST
Vedanta's Bold Investment in Rajasthan: A New Era of Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vedanta Group has announced a significant investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in Rajasthan over the next two to three years, aiming to bolster the production capacity of its companies within the state. This move is expected to create 1 lakh new jobs, according to a senior official of the conglomerate.

In an interview with PTI, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal disclosed the company's expansion plans, which include doubling Hindustan Zinc's current production from 1 million tonnes to 2 million tonnes. The company also aims to double its silver production from 800 kilograms to 1.6 tonnes.

Furthermore, Agarwal revealed that all group companies will transition to renewable energy sources, a change in line with their goal to produce 3 lakh barrels of oil and gas. This ambitious strategy will necessitate an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore. In addition to these plans, an industrial park will be established to support entrepreneurs by providing raw materials and reliable power supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024