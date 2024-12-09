Rising Rajasthan: A New Era of Investment and Growth

The 'Rising Rajasthan' investment summit has been touted as a transformative event for the state's economy and job market. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje emphasized the importance of the summit in changing the employment landscape and boosting the economy, expressing hope that new agreements will soon take effect.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the three-day summit saw enthusiastic participation from investors and political leaders. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari acknowledged the challenge of organizing such a large event and highlighted the state's potential to attract more investment.

Among the initiatives discussed, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) were noted as crucial developments. Minister Kirodi Lal Meena pointed out the ERCP's strategic provision for industries, which promises to benefit the region's economic landscape.

