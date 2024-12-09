Left Menu

Rising Rajasthan: A New Era of Investment and Growth

The 'Rising Rajasthan' investment summit aims to transform the state's job market and economy. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, the event highlights the potential for economic growth through new agreements and projects like the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project. Leaders express optimism about Rajasthan's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:20 IST
Rising Rajasthan: A New Era of Investment and Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Rising Rajasthan' investment summit has been touted as a transformative event for the state's economy and job market. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje emphasized the importance of the summit in changing the employment landscape and boosting the economy, expressing hope that new agreements will soon take effect.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the three-day summit saw enthusiastic participation from investors and political leaders. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari acknowledged the challenge of organizing such a large event and highlighted the state's potential to attract more investment.

Among the initiatives discussed, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) were noted as crucial developments. Minister Kirodi Lal Meena pointed out the ERCP's strategic provision for industries, which promises to benefit the region's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024