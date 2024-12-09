Empowering Karnataka's Unemployed: The Yuvanidhi Initiative

In a bid to reduce unemployment among educated youth, the Karnataka government has initiated the Yuvanidhi scheme, as highlighted by Minister S P Patil in a recent legislative council session.

The scheme has seen a registration of 1,81,699 graduates, with financial support already reaching 1,45,978 beneficiaries through direct cash transfers. Under the initiative, graduates receive Rs 3,000, while diploma holders are granted Rs 1,500.

This temporary financial aid is designed to support the unemployed for up to two years, ceasing once employment is secured. Importantly, recipients must provide a monthly declaration; failure to do so results in allowance suspension, reinforcing the scheme's commitment to job creation.

