Empowering Women: Bima Sakhi Yojana Launched in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' in Haryana, aimed at empowering women. The initiative supports 10th pass women aged 18-70 with training, stipends, and commission opportunities to promote financial literacy. Modi emphasized strengthening the role of women in India's development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panipat | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:46 IST
  • India

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, launched the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' in Haryana, promising accelerated progress by the double engine BJP government at both state and central levels. The scheme aims to empower women through opportunities created by state-owned LIC.

Highlighting the achievements of women in sectors like defense, banking, and agriculture, Modi mentioned numerous initiatives undertaken by the government for women empowerment. He pointedly noted women's increasing participation as fighter pilots, police recruits, and corporate leaders.

The ambitious plan is set to involve 2 lakh women as Bima Sakhi, supported by training and stipends over three years. This initiative, seen as pivotal in fostering financial literacy among women, also opens pathways for eligible women to progress to operational roles within LIC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

