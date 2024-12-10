WNS Enhances Strategic Partnership with Canopius Through Digital Transformation

WNS (Holdings) Limited has announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Canopius Group, a leading global specialty insurer. This collaboration will see WNS integrate technology-led solutions to enhance Canopius' operational efficiency and innovation capabilities.

Under the renewed engagement, WNS will streamline Canopius’ existing operations by providing proprietary digital solutions designed to optimize business processes and empower underwriters and claims professionals in their day-to-day activities.

The comprehensive suite of solutions from WNS aims to harness data-driven insights, refining Canopius' specialty insurance processes to drive business growth and maintain a competitive position within an evolving market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)