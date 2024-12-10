EKA Mobility Secures Major Electric Bus Orders from UPSRTC

EKA Mobility announced on Tuesday that it has secured a substantial contract from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to supply 70 air-conditioned electric buses.

The order, worth approximately Rs 150 crore, includes the delivery and maintenance of 40 buses measuring 12 meters and 30 buses measuring 9 meters. This initiative is set to bolster UPSRTC's fleet significantly.

EKA Mobility will also provide the necessary chargers and has committed to long-term annual maintenance contracts designed to ensure uninterrupted performance over the next ten years.

(With inputs from agencies.)