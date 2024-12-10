EKA Mobility Secures Major Electric Bus Orders from UPSRTC
EKA Mobility has received significant orders from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation for 70 air-conditioned electric buses valued at around Rs 150 crore. The orders include long-term maintenance and provision of chargers, aiming to enhance UPSRTC's fleet over the next decade.
EKA Mobility announced on Tuesday that it has secured a substantial contract from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to supply 70 air-conditioned electric buses.
The order, worth approximately Rs 150 crore, includes the delivery and maintenance of 40 buses measuring 12 meters and 30 buses measuring 9 meters. This initiative is set to bolster UPSRTC's fleet significantly.
EKA Mobility will also provide the necessary chargers and has committed to long-term annual maintenance contracts designed to ensure uninterrupted performance over the next ten years.
