EKA Mobility Secures Major Electric Bus Orders from UPSRTC

EKA Mobility has received significant orders from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation for 70 air-conditioned electric buses valued at around Rs 150 crore. The orders include long-term maintenance and provision of chargers, aiming to enhance UPSRTC's fleet over the next decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:34 IST
EKA Mobility Secures Major Electric Bus Orders from UPSRTC
Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

EKA Mobility announced on Tuesday that it has secured a substantial contract from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to supply 70 air-conditioned electric buses.

The order, worth approximately Rs 150 crore, includes the delivery and maintenance of 40 buses measuring 12 meters and 30 buses measuring 9 meters. This initiative is set to bolster UPSRTC's fleet significantly.

EKA Mobility will also provide the necessary chargers and has committed to long-term annual maintenance contracts designed to ensure uninterrupted performance over the next ten years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

