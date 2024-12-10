Left Menu

Thames Water's Financial Lifeline: A Critical Turnaround

Thames Water, facing significant financial distress with nearly £18 billion in debt, announced progress in its equity raise after securing a £3 billion facility. Despite an improvement in profits, environmental performance has worsened. New investments hinge on a successful £3.25 billion equity raise by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:55 IST
Thames Water's Financial Lifeline: A Critical Turnaround
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thames Water, Britain's largest water supplier, is advancing its equity raise—an essential component of its rescue plan—following the acquisition of a £3 billion facility. This development was disclosed in its recent half-year results, highlighting the company's precarious financial position amid a substantial debt of nearly £18 billion.

Chief Executive Chris Weston expressed progress in the firm's turnaround strategy, noting an increase in profit. Despite this, Thames Water's environmental standing has deteriorated, attributed to record rainfall escalating overall spills by 40%. The government is considering nationalisation as a fallback if financial issues persist.

A competitive equity raising process is currently in motion, seeking £3.25 billion to cover future investments until 2030. British investor Covalis Capital and France's Suez Group are among the potential financiers. The company's recent EBITDA showed a 14% rise, driven by improved cost management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024