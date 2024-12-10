Thames Water's Financial Lifeline: A Critical Turnaround

Thames Water, Britain's largest water supplier, is advancing its equity raise—an essential component of its rescue plan—following the acquisition of a £3 billion facility. This development was disclosed in its recent half-year results, highlighting the company's precarious financial position amid a substantial debt of nearly £18 billion.

Chief Executive Chris Weston expressed progress in the firm's turnaround strategy, noting an increase in profit. Despite this, Thames Water's environmental standing has deteriorated, attributed to record rainfall escalating overall spills by 40%. The government is considering nationalisation as a fallback if financial issues persist.

A competitive equity raising process is currently in motion, seeking £3.25 billion to cover future investments until 2030. British investor Covalis Capital and France's Suez Group are among the potential financiers. The company's recent EBITDA showed a 14% rise, driven by improved cost management.

