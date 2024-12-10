Eurozone Bond Yields and ECB Decisions: A Waiting Game

On Tuesday, eurozone bond yields remained largely unchanged as investors awaited the European Central Bank (ECB)'s policy announcement set for later in the week. Germany's 10-year yield, a key barometer for the eurozone, dipped under 1 basis point to 2.122%, following its lowest October benchmark of 2.03% last week.

The declining yields across major eurozone economies have led to speculation about potential ECB rate cuts due to a weakened growth outlook. The market has now fully priced in a 25 basis point rate cut during Thursday's policy meeting, with expectations of approximately 130 basis points of easing by summer next year, translating to five anticipated quarter-point reductions.

Meanwhile, France's bonds, underperforming against Germany's in 2024, appeared stable amid ongoing political shifts, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a new government following a confidence vote against former Prime Minister Michel Barnier. Additionally, Italy's 10-year yield showed little movement, standing at 3.196%.

(With inputs from agencies.)