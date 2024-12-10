Eurozone Bond Yields and ECB Decisions: A Waiting Game
Eurozone bond yields showed little movement as investors anticipated the European Central Bank's upcoming policy announcement. Germany's 10-year yield dipped slightly. Market expectations include a 25 basis point rate cut, with more cuts anticipated by mid-2024. National political shifts, like in France, also influenced bond trends.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
On Tuesday, eurozone bond yields remained largely unchanged as investors awaited the European Central Bank (ECB)'s policy announcement set for later in the week. Germany's 10-year yield, a key barometer for the eurozone, dipped under 1 basis point to 2.122%, following its lowest October benchmark of 2.03% last week.
The declining yields across major eurozone economies have led to speculation about potential ECB rate cuts due to a weakened growth outlook. The market has now fully priced in a 25 basis point rate cut during Thursday's policy meeting, with expectations of approximately 130 basis points of easing by summer next year, translating to five anticipated quarter-point reductions.
Meanwhile, France's bonds, underperforming against Germany's in 2024, appeared stable amid ongoing political shifts, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a new government following a confidence vote against former Prime Minister Michel Barnier. Additionally, Italy's 10-year yield showed little movement, standing at 3.196%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- eurozone
- bond yields
- ECB
- policy announcement
- Germany
- yields
- rate cut
- French bonds
- Italy
- Macron
ALSO READ
CM Yadav's Global Outreach: Madhya Pradesh's Investment Journey in the UK and Germany
Germany's Shift to E-commerce: Online Shopping Boom Post-Pandemic
Bond Yields Dip Amid U.S. Treasury Secretary Designation
Dollar Retreats as Treasury Yields Drop Following Trump's Treasury Secretary Pick
Euro Zone Bond Yields Fall Amid Key U.S. Treasury Appointment