Railway Transfers Under Scrutiny: Navigating Uncertainty

The prolonged delay in the posting and transfer of Division Railway Managers (DRM) is causing a ripple of inefficiency across railway divisions. Officials express concern that this uncertainty stifles new initiatives, impacting overall productivity.

Typically, DRMs hold their posts for a two-year tenure before being transferred, but the process is currently in a limbo. The Railway Board maintains that work efficiency is unaffected by these delays, attributing them to new guideline approvals.

However, insiders suggest that officers hesitate to take on new tasks near the end of their term due to uncertainty. This hesitation particularly affects freight operations, impacting revenue post-Monsoon when aggressive measures are critical to offset losses.

