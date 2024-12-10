Left Menu

Railway Transfers Under Scrutiny: Navigating Uncertainty

The delay in appointing Division Railway Managers (DRM) is causing uncertainty and inefficiency within the rail divisions. Postings and transfers have been on hold, impacting freight operations and causing a reluctance to initiate new projects. The hold-up is attributed to new guidelines awaiting approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The prolonged delay in the posting and transfer of Division Railway Managers (DRM) is causing a ripple of inefficiency across railway divisions. Officials express concern that this uncertainty stifles new initiatives, impacting overall productivity.

Typically, DRMs hold their posts for a two-year tenure before being transferred, but the process is currently in a limbo. The Railway Board maintains that work efficiency is unaffected by these delays, attributing them to new guideline approvals.

However, insiders suggest that officers hesitate to take on new tasks near the end of their term due to uncertainty. This hesitation particularly affects freight operations, impacting revenue post-Monsoon when aggressive measures are critical to offset losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

