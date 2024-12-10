Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Hathras

A tragic accident occurred in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, resulting in the death of six individuals, including three children. The collision involved a truck and a van, police officials reported.

According to the Circle Officer of Sikandrarao, Shaymveer Singh, the unfortunate event took place at Jaitpur village under the jurisdiction of the Hathras Junction police station. Authorities are working to confirm the identities of the deceased victims.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deepest condolences over the accident, describing it as 'extremely sad and heart-wrenching.' He emphasized the importance of swift relief operations and ensuring that the injured receive necessary medical treatment, while also praying for the souls of those who lost their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)