Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Spiritual and Cultural Heritage with Grand Chaitra Ramnavami Plans
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath participates in a series of cultural and spiritual events, inaugurating several development projects. The CM also announced expansive plans for Chaitra Ramnavami, including a state-wide Akhand Path of Ramcharitmanas in temples and measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity, cleanliness, and community harmony.
During the birth anniversary celebrations of Nishad King Guhya in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an exhibition highlighting stories related to Lord Shri Ram and King Nishad. Additionally, several development projects saw their foundations laid.
In Bareilly, CM Yogi held a divisional review meeting with officials, launched Atal Residential Schools, planted a tree, distributed school bags to children, and visited a 'Gaushala.' The dynamic engagements reflect his continuous commitment to the state's progress.
Looking ahead, CM Adityanath detailed plans for the Chaitra Ramnavami, a pivotal Hindu festival. The administration is organizing a 24-hour Akhand Path of Ramcharitmanas in all districts, ensuring uninterrupted power supply. Emphasis is also placed on cleanliness around temples, prohibiting the sale of non-vegetarian products nearby.
