Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Spiritual and Cultural Heritage with Grand Chaitra Ramnavami Plans

During the birth anniversary celebrations of Nishad King Guhya in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an exhibition highlighting stories related to Lord Shri Ram and King Nishad. Additionally, several development projects saw their foundations laid.

In Bareilly, CM Yogi held a divisional review meeting with officials, launched Atal Residential Schools, planted a tree, distributed school bags to children, and visited a 'Gaushala.' The dynamic engagements reflect his continuous commitment to the state's progress.

Looking ahead, CM Adityanath detailed plans for the Chaitra Ramnavami, a pivotal Hindu festival. The administration is organizing a 24-hour Akhand Path of Ramcharitmanas in all districts, ensuring uninterrupted power supply. Emphasis is also placed on cleanliness around temples, prohibiting the sale of non-vegetarian products nearby.

