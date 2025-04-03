Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Introduces Composite Liquor Shops, Eyes Revenue Boost

Uttar Pradesh's Excise Policy 2025-26 introduces composite liquor shops, replacing separate foreign liquor and beer outlets. Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal reports positive feedback and highlights potential revenue increases. Enforcement measures and technological enhancements aim to combat illicit liquor activities as the state targets a USD 1 trillion economy by attracting significant investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:40 IST
Uttar Pradesh Introduces Composite Liquor Shops, Eyes Revenue Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to streamline the liquor industry, Uttar Pradesh has implemented its Excise Policy 2025-26, merging separate foreign liquor and beer shops into composite shops. Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal claims positive feedback from stakeholders, citing convenience and potential increased revenue as primary benefits.

Agarwal dismissed fears of job losses, noting that while the number of shops has decreased, revenue remains stable, with expectations of growth. Enforcement has been bolstered with joint commissioners overseeing division activities, aiming to curb illicit liquor trade and enhance legal compliance throughout the state.

Strategically, the Excise Department's initiatives, such as integrating digital security measures in production and transportation, align with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of transforming UP into a USD 1 trillion economy. This ambitious plan encourages investment and employment, further boosting the state's economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025