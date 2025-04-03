Uttar Pradesh Introduces Composite Liquor Shops, Eyes Revenue Boost

In a bold move to streamline the liquor industry, Uttar Pradesh has implemented its Excise Policy 2025-26, merging separate foreign liquor and beer shops into composite shops. Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal claims positive feedback from stakeholders, citing convenience and potential increased revenue as primary benefits.

Agarwal dismissed fears of job losses, noting that while the number of shops has decreased, revenue remains stable, with expectations of growth. Enforcement has been bolstered with joint commissioners overseeing division activities, aiming to curb illicit liquor trade and enhance legal compliance throughout the state.

Strategically, the Excise Department's initiatives, such as integrating digital security measures in production and transportation, align with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of transforming UP into a USD 1 trillion economy. This ambitious plan encourages investment and employment, further boosting the state's economic prospects.

