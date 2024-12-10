Maruti Suzuki Partners With Saraswat Bank for Custom Auto Loans

In a strategic move to enhance customer financing options, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd announced a partnership with Saraswat Co-operative Bank Ltd. The two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), indicating a shared commitment to offer tailored auto retail financing solutions.

According to Maruti Suzuki's Senior Executive Officer for Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee, the collaboration is aimed at providing customers with easy, flexible, and personalized financing options tailored to individual needs. This initiative forms part of Maruti Suzuki's broader strategy to facilitate better purchasing experiences for its customers.

Saraswat Co-operative Bank Chairman Gautam E Thakur emphasized the importance of this partnership in ensuring competitive financial terms and top-notch services for customers. The alliance between Maruti Suzuki and Saraswat Bank aims to significantly benefit customers by offering them a combination of competitive rates and exceptional service quality.

