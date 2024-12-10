Left Menu

Market Jitters: Global Shares Wobble Amid Policy Shifts

European shares saw minor fluctuations as the market failed to maintain gains, despite China's stimulus prospects. Focus shifts to upcoming economic events, including U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank meeting. In Brazil, President Lula underwent surgery, impacting emerging market sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:24 IST
European shares experienced slight fluctuations on Tuesday, struggling to sustain previous gains driven by hopes of Chinese stimulus. However, investor focus now shifts towards significant economic events, including Wednesday's release of U.S. inflation data and Thursday's European Central Bank meeting.

In addition, the Brazilian market reacted to news of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's surgery in Sao Paulo. Lula's health status has become a focal point for emerging market investors, contributing to cautious trading.

Meanwhile, changes in Chinese monetary policy, albeit significant, offered limited traction in global markets. On Tuesday, Chinese bluechips rose 0.7% while Japanese and Korean stocks also saw slight increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

