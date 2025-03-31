Left Menu

Emerging Markets Face Turbulence Amid Trump Tariff Tensions

Emerging markets have started the week poorly due to concerns over potential widespread U.S. tariffs and a tenuous Russia-Ukraine ceasefire. While South Africa's rand benefited from safe-haven assets, Asian and European stocks faced declines. Despite the turmoil, some indices show quarterly gains, signaling shifting investor interests.

Updated: 31-03-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:27 IST
Emerging markets experienced a rocky start to the week as apprehensions over U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed reciprocal tariffs loomed large. The tariffs, which might extend to all nations, have intensified uncertainty, particularly since investors initially anticipated a more targeted approach focusing on countries with major trade imbalances with the U.S.

This announcement has impacted global markets, with MSCI's Emerging Markets stocks index losing 1.6%. South Korea's KOSPI dropped 3%, while Taiwan's stock market fell by 4.2%, despite the Korean won and Taiwanese dollar remaining stable. Equity indices in both Poland and Hungary saw declines exceeding 1%. Meanwhile, South African markets benefited from the rand's appreciation, driven by high gold prices.

Amid the cautious sentiment, there are some positives. MSCI EM indexes point towards quarterly gains, with Hong Kong's equity benchmarks rising by over 15% in the past three months. Central and Eastern European stocks have seen a 29% increase, the most significant since the last quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, China's stocks managed to limit losses thanks to a revelation of increased manufacturing output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

