Bajaj Auto Probes Electric Scooter Smoke Incident

Bajaj Auto is delving deep into the details surrounding a smoke emission event from its Chetak electric scooter at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra on December 5.

The automaker emphasized its dedication to producing high-quality and safe products, with immediate action taken by a dealer to investigate the incident thoroughly. There were no casualties reported.

Bajaj Auto's preliminary findings indicate smoke emission from a plastic part, but no fire ensued. The vehicle's battery and motor were unaffected, thanks to the robust materials used. The company urges customers to stick to authorized services for optimum safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)