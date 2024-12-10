Left Menu

Bajaj Auto Probes Electric Scooter Smoke Incident

Bajaj Auto is investigating a smoke emission incident involving its electric scooter, Chetak, at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The company assures there was no fire and all components remain intact. Bajaj Auto reaffirms its commitment to safety and quality, urging customers to use authorized service networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:37 IST
Bajaj Auto Probes Electric Scooter Smoke Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto is delving deep into the details surrounding a smoke emission event from its Chetak electric scooter at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra on December 5.

The automaker emphasized its dedication to producing high-quality and safe products, with immediate action taken by a dealer to investigate the incident thoroughly. There were no casualties reported.

Bajaj Auto's preliminary findings indicate smoke emission from a plastic part, but no fire ensued. The vehicle's battery and motor were unaffected, thanks to the robust materials used. The company urges customers to stick to authorized services for optimum safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024