Bajaj Auto Probes Electric Scooter Smoke Incident
Bajaj Auto is investigating a smoke emission incident involving its electric scooter, Chetak, at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The company assures there was no fire and all components remain intact. Bajaj Auto reaffirms its commitment to safety and quality, urging customers to use authorized service networks.
- Country:
- India
Bajaj Auto is delving deep into the details surrounding a smoke emission event from its Chetak electric scooter at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra on December 5.
The automaker emphasized its dedication to producing high-quality and safe products, with immediate action taken by a dealer to investigate the incident thoroughly. There were no casualties reported.
Bajaj Auto's preliminary findings indicate smoke emission from a plastic part, but no fire ensued. The vehicle's battery and motor were unaffected, thanks to the robust materials used. The company urges customers to stick to authorized services for optimum safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
