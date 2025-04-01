Solicitor general Tushar Mehta to SC: Investigation in Ranveer Allahbadia case likely over in 2 weeks.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta to SC: Investigation in Ranveer Allahbadia case likely over in 2 weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Takes on CAG Appointment Process for Greater Transparency
Supreme Court Criticizes India's Sports Associations as 'Ailing Bodies'
Supreme Court Defers Kaziranga National Park Dispute
Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice in 2002 Nitish Katara Murder Case
Supreme Court Grants Victim's Parents Liberty to Pursue Case in Calcutta High Court