Court Orders Investigation into Kapil Mishra's Role in 2020 Protest Incident

The Rouse Avenue court has ordered a further investigation into Kapil Mishra's alleged involvement in a 2020 protest incident. The court also mandated the examination of then DCP Ved Prakash Surya, aiming to clarify their interactions during the event. The case stems from complaints about damages during the protest.

In a significant move, the Rouse Avenue court has instructed a comprehensive probe into the former Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra's potential involvement in a controversial incident that happened on February 23, 2020.

The allegations revolve around claims that Mishra and his associates were linked to damages caused to property belonging to Muslims and Dalits in the Kardam Puri Road area during a protest. The court has also ordered the examination of then DCP Ved Prakash Surya, following assertions that he may have critical insights into the day's events.

This decision follows a plea by Mohd. Iliyas, who seeks the registration of an FIR against Mishra. The court observed sufficient ground to warrant further investigation, emphasizing that if Mishra's ties to the event are validated, then DCP Surya's testimony could prove pivotal.

