Left Menu

Skies Set for Growth: IATA Forecasts Trillion-Dollar Future for Airlines

The IATA forecasts over a trillion dollars in revenue and record passenger numbers for the airline industry by 2025, despite ongoing challenges with plane delivery. Problems at Boeing and Airbus have delayed flights, impacting fuel costs. Meanwhile, industry recovery faces scrutiny from environmental groups amid predictions of net profit growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:16 IST
Skies Set for Growth: IATA Forecasts Trillion-Dollar Future for Airlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has projected that the airline industry's revenue will surpass a trillion dollars by 2025, alongside record passenger numbers. Despite optimism, IATA head Willie Walsh highlighted challenges tied to aircraft supply issues, resulting from delays by major manufacturers Boeing and Airbus.

Walsh criticized these companies, accusing them of acting like 'quasi-monopolies' and benefiting from their own supply chain problems. In addressing these concerns, he emphasized the need for increased pressure on key suppliers as engine-makers face setbacks and airlines struggle with maintenance bottlenecks.

Despite these challenges, the IATA expects the industry to bounce back from the substantial losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, airlines face criticism over environmental impact as flight numbers rise. While fuel prices are projected to fall, global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East present risks to the sector's health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024