Doctor's Harrowing Experience Highlights Airline Mismanagement

In a troubling incident at Kolkata airport, Dr. Bharti Kashyap, an award-winning ophthalmologist, claimed she faced neglect and ill-treatment by a low-cost airline after her flight to Bagdogra was canceled due to inclement weather. The renowned doctor, honored with the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar,' aimed to continue her social work in Jharkhand.

She spoke to PTI recounting her experience, stating the airline staff failed to rebook her promptly, leaving her waiting alongside fellow passengers for hours without refreshments. Despite assurances of alternative accommodations or meals, Dr. Kashyap was offered only a dormitory stay, which she declined.

While the airline cited unavoidable weather delays, Kashyap voiced concerns about inconsistent treatment, noting her brother from Mumbai faced no such issues. As the airline remained silent, her ordeal raises questions about service standards in the aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)