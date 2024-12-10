Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three Odisha Workers

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three construction workers in Odisha's Angul district after a speeding bus struck their motorcycle from behind, officials reported on Tuesday.

The collision occurred on National Highway 55 near Khairamunda village. Sagar Pradhan, a 24-year-old mason, died instantly at the scene. The other two victims, 55-year-old Sumanta Parida and 22-year-old Soumya Sahoo, succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment at the Dhenkanal District Hospital.

All three individuals hailed from Naupalakateni village. The accident prompted locals to blockade the highway for four hours, demanding compensation for the victims' families, until Kamakhyanagar DSP Gyana Mishra intervened. The private bus involved in the crash has been seized, and a case was filed at Parjang police station, though the driver remains at large.

