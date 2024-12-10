Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three Odisha Workers

A tragic accident in Odisha's Angul district claimed the lives of three construction workers when a speeding bus collided with their motorcycle. The incident led to a highway blockade by locals demanding compensation, which was resolved after police intervention. The bus was seized, but the driver remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Angul | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three construction workers in Odisha's Angul district after a speeding bus struck their motorcycle from behind, officials reported on Tuesday.

The collision occurred on National Highway 55 near Khairamunda village. Sagar Pradhan, a 24-year-old mason, died instantly at the scene. The other two victims, 55-year-old Sumanta Parida and 22-year-old Soumya Sahoo, succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment at the Dhenkanal District Hospital.

All three individuals hailed from Naupalakateni village. The accident prompted locals to blockade the highway for four hours, demanding compensation for the victims' families, until Kamakhyanagar DSP Gyana Mishra intervened. The private bus involved in the crash has been seized, and a case was filed at Parjang police station, though the driver remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

