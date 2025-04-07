Left Menu

Tragic Bus Collision: Lives Lost on Dehradun Road

A bus overturned in Sahaspur, Dehradun, after colliding with a loader vehicle, resulting in two deaths, including a child, and 14 injuries. The police, assisted by locals, helped evacuate trapped passengers. The injured are receiving treatment, while the deceased remain unidentified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:04 IST
  • India

A road accident in Sahaspur, Dehradun, resulted in two fatalities, including a child, and injured 14 others on Monday, following a collision between a bus and a loader vehicle. The accident occurred in the Singhniwala area, according to police reports.

The bus, en route from Vikasnagar to Dehradun, collided head-on with the vehicle coming from the opposite direction, causing it to overturn. Responding swiftly to the incident, police, along with local residents, worked to rescue those trapped within the overturned bus.

Once evacuated, the victims were rushed to a hospital where a person and a child were declared dead. The remaining injured are undergoing treatment, while authorities continue to identify the deceased individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

