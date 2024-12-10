Left Menu

BEST Undertakes Investigation After Deadly Kurla Crash

A deadly bus accident in Kurla, Mumbai, has prompted the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to form a committee for investigation. The probe will assess driver awareness, technical issues, and training adequacy. The tragedy claimed seven lives and injured 42. Compensation is being arranged for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:21 IST
BEST Undertakes Investigation After Deadly Kurla Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has established a four-member committee to investigate the causes behind a tragic bus accident in Kurla, which claimed seven lives. The committee will evaluate various factors, including the driver's road safety awareness and potential technical faults in the bus, an official announced.

The electric bus hit several vehicles and pedestrians at around 9:30 PM after the driver, Sanjay More, lost control. More has been charged under sections 105 and 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The committee, led by Chief Manager (Transport) Ramesh Madavi, will scrutinize the adequacy of driver training and whether operators are overworking drivers.

BEST's General Manager, Anil Diggikar, stated that a detailed investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, the BEST has pledged a compensation package for victims' families and is reviewing its training programs in the wake of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024