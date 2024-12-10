BEST Undertakes Investigation After Deadly Kurla Crash

The civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has established a four-member committee to investigate the causes behind a tragic bus accident in Kurla, which claimed seven lives. The committee will evaluate various factors, including the driver's road safety awareness and potential technical faults in the bus, an official announced.

The electric bus hit several vehicles and pedestrians at around 9:30 PM after the driver, Sanjay More, lost control. More has been charged under sections 105 and 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The committee, led by Chief Manager (Transport) Ramesh Madavi, will scrutinize the adequacy of driver training and whether operators are overworking drivers.

BEST's General Manager, Anil Diggikar, stated that a detailed investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, the BEST has pledged a compensation package for victims' families and is reviewing its training programs in the wake of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)