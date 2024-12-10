Tragic Bus Collision in Jharkhand Leaves Dozen Injured

A bus carrying passengers to Ranchi from Siwan in Bihar hit a median in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, leaving 12 injured, police reported on Tuesday.

The collision on NH-33 near UP More in Charhi Ghat was attributed to poor visibility from dense fog, stated Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Singh.

Six critically injured passengers were taken to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital, with two later transferred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science as their conditions worsened.

(With inputs from agencies.)