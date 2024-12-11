Market Jitters: Stocks Dip as Investors Eye Key Inflation Reports

On Tuesday, Wall Street experienced a downturn as investors anxiously awaited pivotal inflation reports that could shape the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision. Notably, the communication services sector saw a lift due to Alphabet's stock rally, following the unveiling of its new chip.

Conversely, the technology sector faced setbacks, driven by a decline in Oracle shares after the company failed to meet Wall Street's expectations for its second-quarter results. Additionally, chipmakers, including Nvidia, suffered following China's announcement of an investigation into potential anti-monopoly violations, perceived as a retaliatory move against U.S. restrictions on China's chip industry.

The S&P 500 dropped by 16.53 points to close at 6,036.32. In anticipation of upcoming consumer and producer price indices, investors remain cautious, with some hoping for signs that could indicate a pause in the Fed's easing cycle. The market remains vigilant for insights into the Fed's future interest rate trajectory.

