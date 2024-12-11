Left Menu

India's Aviation Market Set for Takeoff with Increased Flying Rights

IATA chief Willie Walsh is optimistic about India increasing bilateral flying rights as it aims to become a global aviation hub. With Indian carriers expanding their wide-body fleets, prospects for improved connectivity and growth are promising despite current limitations and concerns over potential market duopoly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 11-12-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 11:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

IATA's Chief, Willie Walsh, has voiced optimism regarding India's potential to extend bilateral flying rights, a move that could significantly bolster the country's status as a global aviation hub. The optimism comes as Indian airlines prepare to operate more wide-body planes in the coming years.

India, known for its rapidly growing civil aviation market, has been cautiously increasing bilateral flying rights. Walsh believes this scenario will improve, citing increased aircraft orders by Indian carriers like IndiGo and Air India, who seek reciprocal rights to expand their operations internationally.

Amid the growth, concerns linger about air traffic control and airport infrastructure keeping pace with expanding networks, as well as potential duopoly risks within the domestic market. Nevertheless, developments in economic regulations and airport charges are viewed positively by industry stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

