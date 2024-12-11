Cooch Behar Rail Blockade Disrupts Train Services in West Bengal
A rail blockade by the Greater Coochbehar People's Association at Jorai railway station in West Bengal led to train cancellations and diversions, as protestors demanded a separate state. Authorities are working to remove the blockade, which has affected travel between northeastern states and the rest of India.
A rail blockade by agitators at West Bengal's Jorai railway station demanding a separate state of Cooch Behar resulted in the cancellation of two trains and the diversion of several others on Wednesday, officials confirmed.
The New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express was among the trains cancelled due to the agitation by the Greater Coochbehar People's Association (GCPA), according to a railway official.
The blockade at Jorai railway station in Alipurduar division of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) commenced at 6.45 am, impacting train movement on the route connecting the northeastern states with the rest of India. Thousands of protesters gathered at the station, blocking tracks and prompting significant police presence.
